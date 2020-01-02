Episode 23: Nathaniel Reid

Nathaniel Reid's love of food has taken him around the world, but he came home to open his own restaurant.
He graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris with a Grand Diploma in Culinary and Pastry Arts, and worked pastry kitchens around the globe, including Michelin 3-star restaurant, Joël Robuchon, in Las Vegas and the AAA Five Diamond St. Regis hotel in California.
But he never forgot where he came from, and when he was ready to strike out on his own, he opened Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood.
Chef Reid sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about the journey from the Midwest to Europe and back again, what it means for his food to be part of the community, and how he's trying to change everyone's mind on fruitcake, one serving at a time.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
