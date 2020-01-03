Episode 70: Mission Taco

Adam and Jason Tilford moved around a lot growing up. From the East Coast to the West Coast, their dad was in the Coast Guard and it took them across the US.
They ended up in St. Louis and thankfully for us, they stuck around. With six Mission Tacos and a seventh on the way, the brothers are known for the West Coast taco spot serving up great food along with delicious craft beer and cocktails.
From Tortilliria to Barristers to Milagro, the Tilford’s are no strangers to the restaurant scene.
The brothers sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk tortillas, the family dynamic and how the next Mission Taco will be the biggest one yet.
