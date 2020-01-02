Episode 32: Mardi Gras

Rain, snow or sunshine, you never know what to expect with a St. Louis Mardi Gras.
But for 40 years, St. Louisians have braved whatever the elements have to offer to celebrate in the streets of Soulard.
Mack Bradley the president of the Mardi Gras Foundation explains how the county’s second largest celebration got its start on a cold winter day back in 1979.
He takes us behind the scenes of the biggest party of the year including the few times where things didn’t go as planned.
Mardi Gras is more than just the Grand Parade, it’s a full season of events and the Meet St. Louis podcast has your guide to the fun
