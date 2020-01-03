Episode 46: Main & Mill Brewing Company

At the corner of Main Street and Mill Street in Festus sits one of the most popular breweries in the region.
Main & Mill Brewing Company opened in 2014 and quickly grew in popularity for their unique beer and culture of spreading craft beer.
It took a 3-year renovation to get their location ready, but since they opened their doors, people have traveled thousands of miles to taste their beer and be part of the legendary bottle share program.
Co-founder Denny Foster sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about the leaving finance to go into brewing, the prolonged headache of renovating a historic building, and how he's trying to drive Festus toward the center of the region's craft beer consciousness.
