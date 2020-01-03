Episode 56: Mac's Local Eats

Smash burgers!
Mac's Local Eats took St. Louis by storm with their incredible burgers in 2017, quickly building a reputation for having some of the best food in town.
They had a line out the door at lunchtime at their original location on Tamm Avenue every day, and now they're moving to Cherokee Street.
Chris "Mac" McKenzie sat down with Meet St. Louis inside their new spot at Bluewood Brewing (1821 Cherokee Street) to talk about how an internet group who bought local meat ended up leading to a restaurant, as well as why they decided to leave their first home in search of a bigger location.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
