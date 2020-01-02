Episode 38: Louie’s Matt McGuire

Matt McGuire is no stranger to successful restaurants. From Monarch, to Herbie’s, to Brasserie and Niche, he has made a name for himself at some of the city’s best restaurants.
But it all started when he and several friends opened King Louie’s in 1996. A restaurant that many today remember with fondness.
And bits of that famed St. Louis restaurant now live on in Louie, the restaurant everyone seems to love. The Clayton restaurant has found the place in the hearts of customers who dine there for both a causal Tuesday night and for a special night of celebrating.
McGuire sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about his career, what he’s still learning in the kitchen and why he loves teaching the next generation of chefs.
