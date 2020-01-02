Episode 7: LouFest

Loufest has rapidly grown to become one of the best festivals in the region, and will once again bring music, food and art to Forest Park.
With acts like Robert Plant, formerly of Led Zeppelin, The Head and The Heart, Modest Mouse, Kacey Musgraves and T-Pain, the two-day celebration of St. Louis once again brings the party to the Gateway City.
The producers of St. Louis’ largest music festival talk to Meet St. Louis about securing some of the biggest headliners yet, while also featuring more local bands than ever.
Mike Van Hee and Rich Toma talk about the behind-the-scenes challenges of crafting a lineup, the plans for next year’s 10th anniversary and the new food, drinks and art features fans can expect this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.