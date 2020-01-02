Episode 35: Lona's Lil Eats

Twice nominated for Best Chef: Midwest for the James Beard Awards, Lona Luo is unfazed by accolades.
For her, the real wins are from the people who line up to try the food of her home. Lona grew up in a small village in China.
Her entire life, she has never taken no for an answer and through her perseverance she has created one St. louis’ best loved restaurants, Lona’s Lil Eats in Fox Park.
The chef sits down with Meet St. Louis to talk about her life, her love of making sauces and her plans for the future.
