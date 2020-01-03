Episode 60: Left Bank Books

50 years ago, a group of Wash U grad students opened up a book store. It was full of anti-war books, Rolling Stone magazines, and all kinds of reading material that you couldn't find anywhere else.
Today, it's St. Louis' biggest independent book store, surviving both the commercial book store boom and bust, and the online (read: Amazon) explosion.
Meet St. Louis sat down with Kris Kleindienst and Jarek Steele about the spirit that's kept Left Bank alive for five decades as well as why it's been essential to the fabric of St. Louis' culture.
We talk about how to recommend a book, why diversity matters in a book store, and why Left Bank has the hardest entrance exam in the literature industry.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
