Episode 68: Lark Skin Co.

When Lisa Dolan couldn’t find the clean beauty products she was searching for, she created her own. That was the birth of Lark Skin Co.
Three years after starting the business, Lark Skin Co can be found across the country and at their shop in Webster Groves.
Founder Lisa Dolan and creative partner Allie Schweiter joined us on the Meet St. Louis Podcast to talk about clean skincare, building a brand that empowers women and how they’re helping reshape our ideas of the beauty industry.
