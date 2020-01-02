Episode 36: Kranzberg Arts Foundation

Block by block, Grand Center continues to grow into the arts destination of St. Louis.

And if it’s up to Chris Hansen, it will be a destination known world-wide.

The executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation says the community-driven organization is dedicated to creating spaces for artists to thrive.

Episode 36: Kranzberg Arts Foundation

From gallery space to intimate listening spaces to the circus, there’s a little something for everyone.

Hansen shares his background of music and his dreams for the continued growth of the arts district with Meet St. Louis and tells us exactly how to have the perfect weekend without leaving Midtown.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.