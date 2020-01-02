Episode 36: Kranzberg Arts Foundation

Block by block, Grand Center continues to grow into the arts destination of St. Louis.
And if it’s up to Chris Hansen, it will be a destination known world-wide.
The executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation says the community-driven organization is dedicated to creating spaces for artists to thrive.
From gallery space to intimate listening spaces to the circus, there’s a little something for everyone.
Hansen shares his background of music and his dreams for the continued growth of the arts district with Meet St. Louis and tells us exactly how to have the perfect weekend without leaving Midtown.
