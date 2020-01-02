Episode 21: Kaldi's

The first Kaldi's opened in the Demun neighborhood in 1994, since then it has grown into one of St. Louis most well-known coffee brands. Kaldi’s Coffee’s director of marketing Frank McGinty shares the evolution of the specialty coffee company.
From sustainable sourcing to the vintage roaster still used at their roastery in the Grove, we’re taking you behind the scenes of what goes into every cup of coffee.
Sit back, plug in and enjoy!
