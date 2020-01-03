Episode 74: Jerk Soul

A new year brings new beginnings and no one knows about starting fresh like Zahra Spencer and Telie Woods.
The two had dreams of opening a beachfront joint in Zahra’s home island of St. Thomas, then Hurricane Irma hit.
And then Hurricane Maria.
Their dreams were literally crushed on the beach. But plan B would bring them to St. Louis and after one day of searching, Jerk Soul was born in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
Jerk Soul is serving up the food Zahra and Tellie love, traditional Caribbean, with lots of spice.
Telie and Zahra joined us on the podcast to chat about pursuing Plan B, making the perfect spice blend and their favorite take-out spots in their new hometown.
