"Dude, we should buy a bar!"
It's been said a million times at the end of long, adventurous nights, and it never happens. But Brad Lobdell and Sean Conroy actually did it, and now they have THE beer bar franchise in St. Louis.
International Tap House, or iTap for locals, is the spot for craft beers in the Gateway City.
With five locations and another on the way, it's safe to say their gamble nearly 10 years ago paid off.
But getting here took work, and a bet on St. Louis to become the beer city it is today. On this week's episode of Meet St. Louis, Brad and Sean talk about how it all started, how they managed to predict the beer scene, and what it takes to be an iTap employee. They also talk about where they hope to go next.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
