Episode 4: Humans of St. Louis' Lindy Drew

Humans of St. Louis shares the people of our city, one photo and story at a time. It started as a side project for a group of friends at Washington University and sparked a movement.

With a camera in hand, Lindy Drew travels the city of St. Louis by bicycle to share the stories of St. Louisians. She explains how she views St. Louis through each individuals story and hopes their work will help others learn more about our unique city. They are also crowdfunding to create the first Humans of St. Louis book.

www.kickstarter.com/projects/172266…-louis-the-book

