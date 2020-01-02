Episode 31: Hotel St. Louis

What started with the renovation of one building in University City has evolved into the restoration of hundreds of buildings across St. Louis.
Amy and Amrit Gill of Restoration STL look at a crumbling building and see a future home or a chance to rebuild a neighborhood one brick at a time.
The husband and wife team has restored 400 buildings, from single-family homes to the newly-opened Hotel St. Louis in the Louis Sullivan-designed Union Trust building in Downtown St. Louis.
They sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about their passion for history, their take on the revitalization of the region and why attention to detail is so important.
