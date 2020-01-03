Episode 72: Holiday Spectacular!

'Tis the season for holiday traditions, and we wanted to know what some of Meet St. Louis' most popular guests do to celebrate.
So we picked up the phone and started calling our friends to find out what their traditions are. Everyone has their thing where it just doesn't feel like the holidays until THIS happens, and our guests were no exception.
We talked to Andy from Crown Candy (1:15), Qui Tran of Nudo House and Mai Lee (8:54), Jackie Huebbe from SugarBot Sweet Shop (14:32), Alex and Amanda Donley of Gioia's (19:42), Alisha Blackwell-Calvert of Olio and Elaia (26:22), and Tom Halaska from WellBeing (37:51).
From champagne, to a particular steak, to dry-ass fudge, to a non-negotiable Christmas Eve wardrobe, they all had their own holiday rules.
So join us on a trip around St. Louis and find out what the people who make YOUR holiday traditions do for their own.
Oh - and happy holidays from us here at Meet St. Louis! Thanks for listening!
