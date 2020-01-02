Episode 26: Hello Juice

Say hello to the trendy new juice bar in The Grove. Jordan and Kayla Bauer landed on the idea when they were on their honeymoon in Hawaii, realizing it was a niche missing in their hometown of St. Louis.
Instagramable smoothie bowls, fresh-pressed juice and super food elixers draw big crowds to the café.
Over the whir of the blenders, the Bauer’s talked to Meet St. Louis about the challenges of opening a business, the desire to inspire others and how they scoured thrift stores to create the perfect minimalist hang out.
