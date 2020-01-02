Episode 18: 4 Hands Brewing

Even if you're not from St. Louis, you probably know the name. Since opening in 2011, 4 Hands Brewing has built a reputation as one of the most creative and prolific breweries in the Midwest.
Not only are they a staple throughout the region, their beer is reaching people all over the country.
Founder and owner Kevin Lemp sits down with Meet St. Louis to talk about what it takes to make great not only MAKE great beer, but also get customers to fall in love with it once they find it.
The conversation covers everything from what made him take the leap into opening a brewery, to the incredible art and marketing of 4 Hands, to how the brewery became a pillar of St. Louis by thinking beyond beer to the community at large.
Also, the conversation dives into the line of spirits hitting the shelves and where 4 Hands is going from here.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
