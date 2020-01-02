Episode 33: Guerrilla Street Food

They’re considered the pioneers of the food truck business here in St. Louis.
Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo hit the streets with their renovated truck featuring Fillipino-inspired food in 2011 and they haven’t stopped since.
Guerilla Street Food has expanded to multiple brick and mortar locations across the St. Louis region. They’ve been recognized locally and nationally as the best food truck but these two friends don’t let the awards go to their heads.
For them, it’s all about sharing Filipino food, encouraging customers to try new flavors and to continue to expand their brand across St. Louis and beyond.
