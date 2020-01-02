Episode 25: Grace Meat + Three's Rick Lewis

Fried chicken and family are two of the things Rick Lewis credits with his success. The James Beard-nominated chef and owner serves up southern cuisine at Grace Meat & Three in The Grove Neighborhood.
Many know him from Quincy Street Bistro and Southern, but his dream was always to open a place of his own. Rick sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about his career highlights and his plans to continue growing his brand of comfort food and great hospitality in St. Louis.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.