Episode 43: Gioia's Deli

There aren't many 100-year-old businesses, but St. Louis is lucky to have a century of great food thanks to Gioia's Deli.
Meet St. Louis sat down with Alex and Amanda Donley, who now run the city's favorite sandwich shop, and talked about how they got here and where they see the deli going.
Alex talks about the history of Gioia's, helping his mom during all those early mornings, and why he always felt drawn to the business.
Amanda talks about what it's like to push a business forward and how they balance family and work.
Also, they talk about all the sandwiches in the fabled "vault," and which long lost eats might make a reappearance.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
