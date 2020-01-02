Episode 1: Gerard Craft

You may not know his name, but if you're a food-lover in St. Louis, you've almost certainly eaten at one of Gerard Craft's restaurants.
Sardella, Brasserie, Taste, Pastaria, and Porano have all become favorites for people in and around St. Louis, and they've earned Gerard some of the nation's most prestigious awards. He was a semifinalist for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year 2008 and followed that up by being a Best Chefs in America nominee for six straight years. In 2015, he won the award for Best Chef: Midwest, and now he's poised to open his newest eatery, Cinder House, on the roof of the Four Seasons in downtown St. Louis.
Gerard talked about his long journey from snowboard photographer, to grill cook to restauranteur, including how he conned his way into working in his first real kitchen. He also talked about why he chose St. Louis to open his first restaurant, and why the nation keeps overlooking our city as a food destination. Enjoy!
