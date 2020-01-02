Episode 39 Fauxgerty

Fauxgerty is a woman-owned, sustainable fashion company based in St. Louis and started in a Central West End apartment in 2013.
Since then, owner Chrissy Fogerty has expanded the brand with the help of her husband Jon to create a company that puts thought behind every jacket, skirt and blouse.
Their signature cruelty-free faux leather jackets put them on the map, but they are quickly expanding across the country.
Inside their Lafayette Square headquarters and showroom, the couple talks about creating a greener fashion industry, the rebirth of the Garment District in Downtown and the special talent each of them brings to their growing company.
