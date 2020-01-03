Episode 65: Farmhaus’ Kevin Willmann

From the farms of Greenville, IL to the waters of Pensacola, FL, each place Kevin Willmann lived played a role in shaping his food.
The chef and owner of Farmhaus in South St. Louis has received his fair share of awards and accolades, but the real praise is from diners at his intimate farm-to-table restaurant.
The menu changes based on the season and what they find in the restaurant garden.
His food memories go all the way back to picking a potato straight out of his family garden and the simplicity of a little salt and the produce coming straight out of the earth inspire him every day.
