Episode 13: Earth Dance Farms' Molly Rockamann

Welcome to the oldest organic farm west of the Mississippi! Earth Dance Farms grew from an acre of rented ground to one of the nation's most recognized spaces for agricultural education.
Located in Ferguson, Missouri, Earth Dance Farms is the supplier for many of the top-rated restaurants in the region.
While it might be easy to overlook the supply chain, Molly and her team remain committed to teaching the people of St. Louis where their food comes from.
So plug your headphones in and learn why focusing on organic meals is better for your region, and why sustainable food is cheaper for your wallet AND your local farmer.
Molly tells Meet St. Louis why all the things people call headaches are actually worth our time- especially if you love food.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy
