Episode 71: Doug "The Tamale Man" Marshall

Doug Marshall may be known as the Tamale Man, but he owes much of his success to the women in his life.
From his grandmothers who taught him to cook as a young boy to his wife who first came up with the idea to start selling tamales at the Farmer’s Markets.
When he first starting selling his homemade tamales, they weren’t a big hit. But slowly they took off and he even started developing vegan recipes due to the number of requests.
He’s become a staple at markets across the St. Louis region and with the help of his children who help out with the family business.
He joined us on the podcast to share the lessons learned working in other restaurants and now for himself, the legacy of his family’s recipes and of course why tamales are such a special part of so many holiday celebrations.
