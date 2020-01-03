Episode 53: David and Kara Bailey

If you haven't eaten in one of his restaurants, you've certainly heard of them. Rooster, Bailey's Range, Chocolate Bar, Bridge, Small Batch; they're all St. Louis staples.
David Bailey has built an eatery empire in St. Louis and couldn't imagine doing it anywhere else. His restaurants all moved into unique buildings and he worked to keep their original personality, even if it meant taking a lot longer to open than planned.
He and his wife Kara, who is responsible for the breathtaking design of the restaurants, sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about what's been built, how it started, and what's coming next.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
