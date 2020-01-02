Episode 19: Collections by Joya

Inspired by trips to Bali and Indonesia, Collections by Joya is a women-run jewelry company.
Owner Betsy Blancett-Nacrelli left her corporate job to follow a passion. What started inside her St. Louis home has now grown into a company that sells jewelry all over the country.
Blancett-Nacrelli says it’s a business that couldn’t have grown without the help of other St. Louis entrepreneurs.
