Episode 17: Clementine's Tamara Keefe

How many people would walk away from a six-figure job to chase a dream?
Tamara Keefe faced that choice a few years ago and decided to leave the corporate world behind and take a shot at making ice cream.
Now, Clementine's is quickly becoming St. Louis' favorite creamery. Getting here was a wild ride, and making ice cream this good means following a lot of rules most people don't know about.
Tamara talks with Meet St. Louis about how she took Clementine's from a car-delivery service to an ice cream shop with three locations, how important St. Louis was to the business, and where the name came from.
Sit back, plug in and enjoy!
