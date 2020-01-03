Episode 67: Center Ice Brewery

Steve Albers is used to waiting. He waited his entire life for his beloved Blues to win a Stanley Cup and he waited years to open his brewery, Center Ice.
But like the saying goes, good things happen to those who wait. The city of St. Louis got the celebration of a lifetime when the Blues hoisted the Cup on Market Street and beer fans found a new spot to sip brews in Midtown when Center Ice opened its doors in 2017.
The brewery has a hockey theme and Blues fans will love the ode to the past, with a bar made of wood from the old arena; but everyone will get behind the beers on tap, from a hazy IPA to their Checkerdome Pils.
In this episode Steve talks to the Meet St. Louis podcast about home brewing, securing financing and why Midtown turned out to be the perfect location.
