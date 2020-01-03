Episode 59: Caiti Carrow

Caiti Carrow runs Jasper Paul PR, the hospitably public relations firm representing some of the very best in St. Louis’ food scene.
From iNDO, to Retreat, and Yellowbelly, to Schlafly and Nathaniel Reid, their clients aren’t just receiving attention in St. Louis but across the country.
Caiti sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk about the company she started at her kitchen table and how it’s grown, what an average day looks like in PR and what excites her most about hospitality in her hometown.
