Episode 62: Cafe Natasha

In 1983, Behshid and Hamishe Bahrami opened The Little Kitchen in Downtown St. Louis as a way to support their new baby girl, Natasha.
They started out on a convention oven and an electric burner, serving up Persian food for downtown workers.
The lines wrapped around the building. In 1993, they opened up the first Café Natasha on Delmar.
In 2001, they opened up their third restaurant on South Grand. For 35 years, the Bahrami’s have fed St. Louis.
Hamishe and Natasha joined us on the podcast to talk about food, family and how one critic’s review changed everything. The mother-daughter team shares decades of memories, of the good and the bad of owning a restaurant.
