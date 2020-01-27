Episode 78: Bulrush

At Bulrush, the space and food feel modern, but the inspiration for the food is hundreds of years of history rooted in the Ozarks.
Chef Rob Connoley works to define and showcase the cuisine of a region that expands outside of Missouri at his restaurant in Midtown.
Download our KMOV App for more Meet St. Louis episodes.
The James Beard semi-finalist and self-taught chef shares his culinary journey from the world of non-profits, to opening a small grocery store in New Mexico with his husband, to his journey back to his hometown of St. Louis. From foraging to working towards a goal of zero-waste, Connoley hopes to help shape the restaurant industry in St. Louis and beyond.
