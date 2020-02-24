Episode 82: Bombay Food Junkies

When Krupa and Sid Panchal moved to St. Louis from Bombay, India, they craved the food of their homeland.
There are a lot of great Indian restaurants in St. Louis but the Panchals were looking for the street food they loved.
So Krupa started making it herself. It was a bit of a shift from her career as an optometrist but after watching a Food Network show on food trucks, she decided that was the next adventure.
Bombay Food Junkies found success as a vegetarian and vegan food truck, filling a void in the city. They opened a kitchen and brick and mortar restaurant in St. Ann but now the Panchal's are ready for their next adventure. They will open a new restaurant featuring the same authentic, plant-based food at their restaurant in Creve Coeur.
Krupa joined us on the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk about the food of her childhood, the growing vegan community and why she's ready to hit pause on the food truck.
