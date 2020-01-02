Episode 41: Bolyard's Meat and Provisions

Chris Bolyard was always an animal lover. As a child he wanted to be a veterinarian, today he owns a specialty butcher shop in Maplewood.
At Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions, Bolyard shows love and respect for the animals by using locally raised and pastured meat and practicing nose to tail butchery.
Nothing goes to waste.
Chris Bolyard talks to Meet St. Louis about how he found his love for butchery, balancing family life and the surprising take that we all need to eat LESS meat.
