Episode 77: Bob Brazell – Tenderloin Room, Byrd & Barrel and Tamm Avenue Grill

You might know Bob Brazell’s name from fast-casual spots like Byrd & Barrel and Tamm Avenue Grill, but now the chef and restaurateur is going back to his roots in fine dining as one of the new owners of the Tenderloin Room at The Chase Park Plaza.
From his first kitchen job at 15 to working at Monarch and Niche, Brazell says each job has taught him a lesson he hopes to pass on to other chefs.
Juggling three restaurants isn’t easy, but Bob took the time to sit down with us at the Meet St. Louis Podcast to talk about fried chicken, dealing with haters and the spots around St. Louis he loves to check out when he finally gets a night off.
