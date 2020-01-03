Episode 48: Blues City Deli

Blues City Deli is one of the most beloved sandwich spots in the city. The line outside the shop every day at lunchtime can tell you that.
But it's also known nationwide thanks to the marriage of food and music.
Vince Valenza has built a St. Louis mainstay in just fifteen years, pushing past a few false starts to create his dream establishment at McNair and Victor.
He's served musicians, athletes, celebrities and fellow restauranteurs, every one of them drawn to his incredible menu and an aesthetic that honors this history of Blues music.
Musicians from New Orleans to Chicago know Blues City Deli, and the opportunity to play there draws them just as much as the food.
Vince sat down with Meet St. Louis to talk about the journey he took to finally build his dream restaurant, what it feels like to see a line around the block before he opens, and where he wants to go from here.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
