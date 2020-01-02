Episode 10: Beast Craft BBQ's David Sandusky

It's been four years since David Sandusky left the fine dining world behind and opened Beast Craft BBQ, and over that time he's steadily built a reputation as one of the best pitmasters in the region.
Beast Craft BBQ is continually in the conversation as the best BBQ spot in the St. Louis area, and they've done it by refusing to compromise on ingredients or approach. Their pork steak has become the gold standard, and their entire menu is built on the mantra of "All Killer, No Filler."
BBQ is the quintessential American food, revered in equal measure in high-end restaurants and backyard grills. Sandusky wanted to pay tribute to that while challenging the established order of an already crowded region of pitmasters.
Enjoy our candid conversation with David about how he built his business and the new places he's going this year.
