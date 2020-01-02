Episode 20: Balkan Treat Box

Edo Nalic arrived in St. Louis as a refugee, having come to America from war-torn Bosnia. He met his wife Loryn while in the U.S., and the two always knew they wanted to build something together, especially in the food industry.
When Loryn went back to Bosnia with Edo, and experienced the life, love, and food of his home country, there was no doubt what they'd build when they came back to America.
Balkan Treat Box began as a food truck and instantly gained acclaim; not only in St. Louis but in publications nationwide.
Now, they're on the verge of opening a brick and mortar restaurant. The couple talks about the journey from food truck to full-on restaurant, what it takes to cook Bosnian food the right way, and what it means to succeed in St. Louis with a menu most Midwesterners wouldn't expect.
Sit back, plug in and enjoy!
