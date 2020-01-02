Episode 9: Arch Apparel's Aaron Park

What started as a few hundred followers on Instagram has grown into a booming business that has customers nationwide.
Arch Apparel is a fashion company that reps St. Louis through unique designs and clever takes on the city's staples; delivering sports, music and culture-themed products to show off our home town.
Funny enough, the man behind the business, Aaron Park, was born nearly 10,000 miles away in Melbourne, Australia. Now his company is spreading St. Louis all over the world, and he did it without even so much as a storefront.
Aaron talks to us about how Arch Apparel grew through social media, how the customers influence their choices, and where's they're going from here. So sit back, plug in, and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.