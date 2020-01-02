Episode 34: Apotheosis Comics

From the halls of the White House to a storefront on South Grand, Martin Casas is always working to make an impact on his community.
Now, he’s traded in politics for superheroes as the owner of Apotheosis Comics in South St. Louis.The first comic book store and bar, Martin hopes to build a place where all feel welcome.
The California native shares what brought him to St. Louis but more importantly what about the city made him stay. He chats with Meet St Louis about comics, social justice and why shopping local is so important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.