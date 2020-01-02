Episode 14: Alisha Blackwell-Calvert

Is one of the best minds in wine right here in St. Louis?
In an often male-dominated industry, Alisha Blackwell-Calvert is breaking stereotypes. The St. Louis native is the beverage director at Reeds American Table in Maplewood. As a certified sommelier, prepping to take the exam to become an advanced sommelier, Blackwell-Calvert is earning national attention.
This month, she is featured in Wine Enthusiast magazine as one of their 40 under 40 tastemakers. She knows more about wine than most people would forget, but she loves finding the right drink for experts and beginners alike.
Sit back, plug in, and enjoy a journey into the history, details and joys of everyone's favorite drink: wine!
