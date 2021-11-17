Episode 163: Kalbi Taco Shack

We took you inside the City Foundry in July and now that it's buzzing, we're making a return trip to speak to Sue and her husband Mark about the customer-favorite, Kalbi Taco Shack.
With the new development in Midtown finally open, Kalbi Taco Shack sold 16,000 tacos in their first month! It's a record the family hopes to beat.
Join us as we discuss family, marinades and a customer base that comes back time and time again.
(0) comments
