Episode 161: Logan Ely of Lucky Accomplice and SHIFT

Nothing excites Logan Ely like a vegetable, and he says he likes the simple ones, like rutabaga.
For the chef and owner of Lucky Accomplice and SHIFT, his cooking is inspired by what the farmer has to offer. Logan grew up in St. Louis but when he decided to make cooking his career, he set off to work in some of the world’s best restaurants.
“I wanted to be the dummy in the room,” he said during our conversation inside his Fox Park restaurant Lucky Accomplice.
But like so many of our hometown chefs, he wanted to bring that knowledge back to St. Louis.
Logan joined us on the podcast to talk about cooking without a kitchen, his love for the Fox Park neighborhood, and where he draws inspiration from when crafting a menu that can change on a day-to-day basis.
Sip on their chocolate milk and enjoy!
