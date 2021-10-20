Episode 160: Prairie Farms

Alexis is back! This week we're giving you the story behind something that's probably in your fridge right now: Prairie Farms products. Their milk, cream, yogurt, cheese, butter, or ice cream. Maybe you've never thought about it but it all comes from a cow just nearby.
Prairie Farms has been in business since the 1930s. They are a lot bigger now, made up of 700 family farms across the Midwest, and many of them are multi-generational, like Craig Meng who has 150 cows on his dairy farm in Freeburg, Illinois. He took a day away from the field to sit with us, along with Darin Copeland to give us some insight into the dairy business and how milk products hit the shelves within 48 hours.
Sip on their chocolate milk and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.