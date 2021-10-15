Episode 159: May's Place

For the second straight week, we are talking to someone who built their business based on sustainability.
Katie May, who opened May’s Place in 2016 and opened their Grove location in 2019, worked in retail her whole life, and had seen enough of the corporate fashion world to know that there’s just too much waste involved with what we wear.
So she took her love of vintage clothes and her knowledge of the fashion world and built a business.
It’s a business built on the idea that anyone can wear what makes them feel empowered, and they can do it without creating more waste or being a less conscious consumer.
It might not have been the easiest route to go, but by forging ahead, Katie helped build an environment in St. Louis that not only supports sustainable, locally-focused businesses, but showcases the collaborative power of the Gateway City.
So let’s meet Katie.
