Episode 158: Dharma + Dwell

This week were are joined by Jordan Blackhurst, the founder of Dharma + Dwell. She found inspiration where a lot of us do: in the shower. One day she looked around and realized so much of our self-care, beauty, bath, and home products are produced, contained and distributed in a wasteful way.
And while plenty of people WANT to be more conscious consumers, sometimes having a guide makes it a lot easier. So Jordan set out to build a business that makes it easier for people to consume more ethically and environmentally friendly.
She joined Meet St. Louis to talk about what it takes to build a business based on beliefs, and all the bumps and bruises she experienced along the road to where she is today. Because it’s always easy to make concessions, it’s hard to stick to your guns and create something the way you believe it needs to be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.