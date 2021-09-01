Episode 156: Lion's Choice

Our guest this week is Lion’s Choice CEO Mike Kupstas, and beginning Aug. 31, they will have a limited-time collaboration with St. Louis staple Crown Candy Kitchen.
It’s a team-up by two St. Louis favorites- yes, Lion’s Choice is from St. Louis- and It’s frozen custard, bacon, and only available for a couple of weeks.
Mike sat down with us in the Brentwood location to talk about the history and pride behind St. Louis’ homegrown fast-casual restaurant, a restaurant chain he believed in so much he agreed to come out of retirement to be its CEO.
We talk about how they make such a good sandwich every time, what goes into creating such a reliable experience every time you eat there, and where the franchise hopes to go next.
The Crown Candy collaboration begins Tuesday, August 31, and will run for two weeks, so if bacon and frozen custard sounds like your thing, make sure you don’t miss out.
If you just want some roast beef, there are Lion’s Choice locations in Illinois and Kansas, and plenty in Missouri, and if you live in the St. Louis area, there’s almost certainly one within a few minutes of you.
