Episode 154: Rootberry

More plants, more people, more often. That’s the goal of St. Louis’s newest food delivery company, Rootberry.

Launched this summer, Rootberry delivers plant-based meals to your doorstep, no subscription required. For Marc Connor, Co-Founder and President of Rootberry, that last part was critical. The company- whose food I can personally say is delicious and I’m mostly a meat-eater- doesn’t want to force anyone to change the way they eat. They just want to make it easier for people to eat plant-based meals, however often they want.

Marc sat down with us to talk about why they believed they could build a company like this in St. Louis when so many others would try to start on the coasts. He also talked about the choice, and the fight, to do things a little slower and with a little more care, because they want to run their business based on ideals, and what it takes to make plant-based meals delicious and deliverable.

For first-time customers who are listeners of Meet St. Louis, there’s a special offer if you want to try Rootberry.

Through the end of August, if you enter the code MEETSTLOUIS at checkout, you’ll get 15% off your order.

And if you do, you may just meet Marc in person. Even though he’s the president, he still hits the road routinely, delivering Rootberry meals himself.

